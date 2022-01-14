Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,780 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $38,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $67.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.70.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $308,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,770. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

