Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $39,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,865,000 after purchasing an additional 536,407 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after purchasing an additional 510,435 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,842,000 after purchasing an additional 361,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after purchasing an additional 326,909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $287.57 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

