Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $37.67 Million Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,116 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $37,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,596.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 61.6% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,496,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHDN. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $217.87 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $175.01 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.64 and its 200-day moving average is $220.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.667 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.