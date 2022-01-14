Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 117,801 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,801 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.10% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $34,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 59.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at $1,380,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $45.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on COOP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,253,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

