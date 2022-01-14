Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 22,531 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 211,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $35,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Hershey by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Hershey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Hershey by 12.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Hershey by 259.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 137,461 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $196.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.43. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $198.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

