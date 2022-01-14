Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $33,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,472,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,756,000 after buying an additional 33,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,245,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,554,000 after buying an additional 38,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Penumbra by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,226,000 after buying an additional 75,687 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 434,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $247.16 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $222.90 and a one year high of $320.00. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 271.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.69.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total value of $252,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total value of $3,673,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,066 shares of company stock valued at $13,455,411. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Securities began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

