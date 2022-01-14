Principal Street Partners LLC Buys 127 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 972 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $518.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $612.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $620.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.56.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

