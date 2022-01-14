Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 1,074 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $2,104,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 207.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 364.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 119,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after buying an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $67.37 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $68.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

