PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lessened its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,167,000 after acquiring an additional 49,413 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in PROS by 14.9% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,498,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,877,000 after acquiring an additional 324,407 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in PROS by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,154,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,965,000 after acquiring an additional 53,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PROS by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,741,000 after acquiring an additional 35,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PROS by 13.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,744,000 after acquiring an additional 85,590 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of PRO traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.87. 9,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,863. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $139,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 3,974 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $129,989.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,983 shares of company stock valued at $616,356. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

