ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,196.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4,545.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.58. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

