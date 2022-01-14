ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $92.24

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $92.24 and traded as low as $89.70. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $89.70, with a volume of 1,207 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.01 and its 200-day moving average is $92.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 46.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 91.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the second quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the third quarter worth about $988,000.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

