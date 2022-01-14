ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Up 3.5%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)’s share price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.95 and last traded at $48.95. 2,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 188,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 438.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

