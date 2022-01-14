Prothena Co. plc to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Prothena in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $139.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRTA. Fox-Davies Capital initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

PRTA opened at $37.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.54. Prothena has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,385,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $571,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,519 shares of company stock worth $3,591,560 in the last ninety days. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Prothena by 13.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 106.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Prothena by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.