Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Up 37,700.0% in December

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 37,700.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 953,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PVCT opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drugs treats several life threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer.

