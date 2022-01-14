Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Up 37,700.0% in December

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 37,700.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 953,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PVCT opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.
About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals
