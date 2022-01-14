Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $14,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 46.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 97.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 614,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,632,000 after acquiring an additional 302,755 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 178.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.85.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $116.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.27 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.27.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

