Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Position Lifted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,042,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,259 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $246,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,495,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,093,000 after buying an additional 35,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,482,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,161,000 after purchasing an additional 403,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.70.

Shares of PEG opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.23, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $67.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,770 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

