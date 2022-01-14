PutinCoin (PUT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $651.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. PutinCoin has a market cap of $812,468.66 and $651.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded 695.9% higher against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,755.15 or 1.00090444 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00088621 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007540 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00032564 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00032537 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.31 or 0.00763889 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

