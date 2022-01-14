PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) Short Interest Update

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 116,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 39,460 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 139,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 57,140 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000.

Get PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

NASDAQ FRWAU opened at $9.87 on Friday. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.