Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Pyxis Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.86% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Univest Sec restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th.

PXS traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $4.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 359,003 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

