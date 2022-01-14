Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.59

Shares of Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and traded as high as $22.00. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 400 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $81.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48.

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Q.E.P. had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $112.87 million during the quarter.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc engages in the provision of flooring and industrial solutions. The firm manufactures, marketes and distributes hard surface flooring and carpet tile, flooring installation tools, adhesives and flooring related products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Australia or New Zealand.

