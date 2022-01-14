Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Issued By Capital One Financial

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hess in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HES. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $90.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $93.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.83 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.11 and its 200 day moving average is $78.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 519.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 310.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

