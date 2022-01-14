Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Issued By Wedbush

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Xencor in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.43) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $36.11 on Friday. Xencor has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -361.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Xencor by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

