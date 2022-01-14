Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.30 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRL. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $351.85 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $249.48 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $366.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after buying an additional 748,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,715,000 after buying an additional 329,426 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,134,000 after buying an additional 286,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

