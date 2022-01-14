Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Wipro Limited Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Wipro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wipro’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.62.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. Wipro has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wipro by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Wipro by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 701,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wipro by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

