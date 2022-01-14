Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ares Management Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ares Management in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $76.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 79,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $6,795,664.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,741 shares of company stock valued at $26,589,266. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,240,444,000 after buying an additional 1,548,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,257,000 after buying an additional 1,391,706 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $849,864,000 after buying an additional 1,234,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,993,000 after buying an additional 711,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,679,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,009,000 after buying an additional 221,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.