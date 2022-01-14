Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) Lifted by Analyst

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Xponential Fitness’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $40.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.25 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

XPOF opened at $15.56 on Thursday. Xponential Fitness has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

