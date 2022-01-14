Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

ZION has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $70.06 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $71.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average of $59.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.