Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.10.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,863,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,660,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,230,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 474.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,292,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after buying an additional 1,893,013 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,533,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

