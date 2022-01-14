Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Beauty Health in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02).

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.57 million.

SKIN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $16.58 on Thursday. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at about $11,212,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Beauty Health by 83.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 21,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Beauty Health by 63.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after buying an additional 133,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.