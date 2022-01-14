Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Decreased by Analyst

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Desjardins cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TELUS in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TU. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of TU stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.76. TELUS has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $23.96.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,858,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $564,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,412 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,817,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $512,960,000 after purchasing an additional 223,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,629,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $453,358,000 after purchasing an additional 159,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,595,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,800,000 after purchasing an additional 151,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,675,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $327,461,000 after purchasing an additional 286,406 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.84%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.