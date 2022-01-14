QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Short Interest Update

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QCCO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,489. QC has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51.

Get QC alerts:

QC Company Profile

QC Holdings, Inc provides financial services and focuses on credit solutions for underserved consumers and small business. It engages in check cashing and short term lending. It also offers long term installment loans, online loans and factoring for the small business. The company was founded by Don Allen Early and Mary Lou Andersen-Early in 1984 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for QC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.