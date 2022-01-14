Quant (QNT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $43.21 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Quant has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and approximately $43.21 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $164.46 or 0.00387040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008231 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001005 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $483.37 or 0.01137563 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

