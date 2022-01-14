Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.86

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.86 and last traded at $31.86, with a volume of 489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.59.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $253,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $67,863.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,737 shares of company stock worth $1,572,430 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1,459.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the second quarter worth about $600,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Quanterix by 103.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Quanterix by 22.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Quanterix by 49.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

