Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 151.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after acquiring an additional 806,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $819,442,000 after buying an additional 145,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,615,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,823,000 after acquiring an additional 166,433 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $145.01 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.36. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

