Quest Solution (OTCMKTS:QUES) Shares Up 1.9%

Quest Solution Inc (OTCMKTS:QUES) shares shot up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.55. 13,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 58,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82.

Quest Solution Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QUES)

Quest Solution, Inc operates as a systems integrator with a focus on design, delivery, deployment, and support of integrated mobile and automatic identification data collection solutions in the United States. It also manufactures and distributed labels, tags, ribbons, and RFIC identification tags; bar code labels; and provides consultancy services for selecting, designing, and manufacturing labels for products offered by their customers.

