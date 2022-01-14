Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC) Insider Sells A$995,100.00 in Stock

Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC) insider John Cullity sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.32 ($2.39), for a total transaction of A$995,100.00 ($715,899.28).
John Cullity also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 12th, John Cullity 3,000,000 shares of Race Oncology stock.
- On Thursday, November 4th, John Cullity sold 217,878 shares of Race Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.26 ($2.34), for a total transaction of A$710,064.40 ($510,837.70).
Race Oncology Company Profile
Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Race Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Race Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.