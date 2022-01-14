Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $12.93 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Synopsys by 255.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 117.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 36.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $73,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS opened at $327.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $351.21 and a 200-day moving average of $321.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total value of $23,428,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.00.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

