Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $17.18 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,239 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,179 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $17,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,910 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,019 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,072,500,000 after buying an additional 97,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

ADSK opened at $258.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.84 and a 200 day moving average of $296.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.05 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

