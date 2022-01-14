Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $23.61 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $23,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after buying an additional 990,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,524,000 after acquiring an additional 407,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,422,000 after acquiring an additional 395,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $527.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $639.20 and its 200-day moving average is $626.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $104.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

