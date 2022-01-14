Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,048,080 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 285,823 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Huntington Bancshares worth $16,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,043,000 after purchasing an additional 365,609 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 968,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 52,545 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 488,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 466,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.09 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $2,892,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,827 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,614 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

