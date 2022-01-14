Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 21,652 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,652 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $18,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $161.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.81. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $168.31.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.27.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

