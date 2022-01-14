Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Raiffeisen Bank International stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 625. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70. Raiffeisen Bank International has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.59%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.3611 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Raiffeisen Bank International’s payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

