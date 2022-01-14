Rambler Metals and Mining (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.45. Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 7,246 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33.

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RBMTF)

Rambler Metals & Mining Plc is engaged in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties. Its mining copper-gold mine project located in Baie Verte, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on April 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

