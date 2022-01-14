RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the December 15th total of 106,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.31% of RAVE Restaurant Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter.

About RAVE Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

