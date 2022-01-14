Raymond James Analysts Give Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) a C$5.75 Price Target

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) has been assigned a C$5.75 price objective by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s previous close.

TVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.02.

Shares of TSE TVE traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,758. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.28 and a 12-month high of C$4.72.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$211.53 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Martin Malek purchased 55,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,772.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 521,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,439.89. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total transaction of C$271,572.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,152,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,783,619.84. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 60,383 shares of company stock worth $217,618.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

