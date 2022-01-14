Raymond James & Associates Acquires 2,405 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AudioCodes were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in AudioCodes by 471.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 420,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after buying an additional 346,900 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 588,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 337,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,199,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,082,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,222,000 after purchasing an additional 244,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 500,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 121,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.69.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AUDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

