Raymond James & Associates Buys 3,525 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 33.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth $387,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 20.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $29.77 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.45%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

