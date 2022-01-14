Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Middleby were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MIDD. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Middleby by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,575,000 after purchasing an additional 74,228 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Middleby by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Middleby by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,313,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.88.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $196.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.67. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $129.40 and a 1 year high of $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.