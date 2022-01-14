Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 1,127 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNX stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.17 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,930,620.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,939 shares of company stock worth $14,051,645. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNX. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.64.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

