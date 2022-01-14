Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after acquiring an additional 769,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,502,920,000 after acquiring an additional 568,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,067,000 after acquiring an additional 319,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,469,000 after acquiring an additional 129,478 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after acquiring an additional 962,049 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $143.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.20. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 124.77 and a beta of 1.21. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $44,170,626 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.06.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

